The Chairman Anidworldwide ( All Nigerians In Diaspora) Ambassador Abiodun Brainard has said the role Nigerians in Diaspora can play in the quest to move the country to greater heights is to return home to invest, adding that but they can’t come home unless the right environment is created

According to him, human capital flight remains a major concern in developing nations, especially Nigeria.



The number of people leaving the country for greener pastures is on the rise. This is largely due to the poor state of health, high level of unemployment (18.8% in Q3’17) and rising poverty rate in the country (80% below the poverty line), not to mention insecurity.

While human capital flight comes with the benefit of in-creased remittances in the country (by 10% in 2017 to $22bn from $19.4bn in 2016), the rise in the number of emigrants has reduced the number of skilled workers in the country. This ultimately deprives Nigeria of the even greater potential benefits if the human capital were to remain.

Furthermore, the quality of the Nigerian educational system deteriorates day by day. This coupled with the frequent strike actions has led to an in-crease in the number of people who leave the country to acquire education outside the country. Unfortunately, a greater proportion of these people fail to return to the country after the completion of their studies.

He added that a huge number of experts in the formal sector leave the country in search of better opportunities in more developed nations.



It’s estimated that more than 4,000 Nigerian doctors practice in the US; over 5,000 in the UK and 568 in Canada (a 200 percent increase in 10 years). Poor pay and lack of opportunities are the primary reasons doctors are leaving the country.

Who benefits or loses when Nigerian doctors emigrate? A lot is lost: the skills and knowledge, the cost of training (it costs $5,000 to $10,000 a year to train doctors in Africa, according to one estimate), lives (2,300 children and the 145 women die every day from preventable diseases and causes),

One of the most fundamental acts of Nigerians when leaving the country is sending money home. Family is key for Nigerians and supporting their families back home is the ultimate expression of love, commitment and duty of Nigerians in the Diaspora. And in that sense, no country in Sub-Saharan Africa receives more remittances than Nigeria, estimated by the World Bank at around 24.3B per year and 6% of GDP.



This makes Nigeria the sixth country in the world in remittance inflows.

“NIGERIAN IMMIGRANTS” are by far the country Biggest Export .

The flow of immigrants remittance in 2019 is estimated at $25B, that is about 5% of Nigeria GDP.



The 2018 immigrants remittance translated to 83% of the federal Government budget in 2018.



For four executive years, official remittances have exceeded Nigeria OIL REVENUE. (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.)