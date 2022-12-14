By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Media personality and anchor of Activating Success, a personalilty interview series, Love Idoko-Uloko has urged Nigerians youths to watch his recent interview with the Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka to draw inspiration in the present gloomy times.

The motivational speaker Wednesday noted that her intercation with the entrepreneur was revealing and packed with life changing revelations about how a great and bright future could manifest even in the worst of times.

According to her, “Dr. Cosmas Maduka is an accomplished multi-billionaire Entrepreneur and Chairman/CEO of Coscharis Group. Coscharis is the sole distributor of BMW, Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Land Rover and Ford premium automobile brands in Nigeria.

“His life wasn’t rosy from the beginning. He lost his father at age four and dropped out of school. He hawked akara on the street for his mother. He picked food from the ground to eat and also slept on the floor in a store.

“At seven when all his age mates where in school, Cosmas could only learn a trade with his uncle in Lagos as his widowed mother could not afford sending him to school. From almost zero capital, Dr. Maduka was able to build his business from scratch into a conglomerate.

“Forbes nicknamed him ‘The $500-Million Survivor’. Dr. Maduka’s success story is one of determination, resilience, hard work and integrity.”

Speaking on the interview, Love said “the interview is the 198 episodes of the soar away inspirational TV Programme. I had a great time hearing him share his story. Every young person should watch this interview. It is the needed boost in this gloomy time.

“It’s a must watch for our youths.”