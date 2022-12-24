The new Amapiano hit song produced by Kelah Kay featuring Emski now claims the No1 spot on iTunes chart pushing down big songs like Rihanna Lift me up, Ruger Asiwaju, Ayra Starr Rush.

The song claimed the number 1 spot on its fifth day of release, it has also Claimed several numbers as many more people continue to discover this great Amapiano song. Kelah Kay whose real names are Chukuigwe Akelachi, started his career as a choir in church when he was very young.

He started his music career in 2018 when he started producing beats then fast forward to 2020 He released his first single title Ride featuring Ric hard.

