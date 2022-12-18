By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Nigerian Red Cross Society have commenced the distribution of relief materials to 450 families in Kogi State who were affected by the 2022 flooding.

The flag -off for the distribution of the food items was carried out in Budon community of Lokoja Local Government area of the state.

Items distributed includes; bag of rice, bags of beans, red oil, buckets to store water among others.

Speaking during the distribution of the relief materials to the beneficiaries, the Secretary General, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Abubakar Kende said the gestures will go a long way in ameliorating the plights of the flood victims.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society working with the international Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) had embarked on multisectoral needs assessment and developed an Appeal for the Flood victims. In collaboration with our Red Cross Movement Partners, government and other donors we plan to conduct relief and rehabilitation targeting 500,000 most affected population to 22 most affected states across Nigerian.”

In Kogi State, the NRC said nine communities across three Local Government area (Kogi, Lokoja and Ibajo council areas )will benefit from the gesture; with three communities in Lokoja Council area (Budon, Eggan and Konami) as pilot points.

He specifically eulogized the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigerian (MOMAN), whom he said donated N50 million to kick start the distribution of relief materials in Kogi and Delta State.

He urged other spirited individuals and organizations to reach out especially at this period of need, “If we continue to receive donations and meets our fundraising target, we will intervene in the rehabilitation of those who are mostly affected by the floods through rebuilding of their property, through vaccination and immunizations of victims as well as distribution of Food and non food items.”

The organization he said intended to carried out the interventions for the flood victims within the next six months if the N10 billion fund raising appeal is met.

The Paramount ruler of Kakanda kingdom, Alhaji Muhammed Saliu eulogized the organization for coming to the needs of his people, “I have seen quite a number of food items that were donated by the Red Cross Society and I must say that I am quite impressed.

“The Red Cross is such a wonderful organization that is so humanitarian in nature, and this will help us deal with some situation at the households level

He, however, appealed to public spirited individuals, philanthropic organisations and corporate bodies as well as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country to emulate the gestures largely demonstrated by the Red Cross Society towards ameliorating the plights of the flood victims.

Speaking separately, some of the beneficiaries of the philanthropic gesture of the Red Cross Society including a 12 years old orphan, Aliyu Sidiq expressed appreciation to members of the society for their humanitarian services, stressing that the donations has given him hope.