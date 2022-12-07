A man, who identified himself as pastor at the Solution Ground, founded by Prophet Christian Shola has taken to the internet to testify how he was saved from kidnappers.

The cleric in a video making the round on the internet said he had boarded a vehicle in the Lekki area of Lagos only to end up in Ibadan.

Narrating the ordeal, the man, who described himself as a disciple of Eagle, a nickname for Christian Shola said his freedom from the kidnappers remained a miracle.

He was reportedly kidnapped from Abijo GRA bustop, lekki-epe expressway, Lagos Nigeria, KM 28, opposite Solution Ground but regained consciousness around 1am midnight at olosun in Alakia , Ibadan inside an uncompleted building.

According to him, the kidnappers who were in black and black attire told him he should thank his God after describing the man on his telephone screen saver as powerful.

He was told that the man on his screen saver, (Prophet Shola) is Powerful, noting that he was not the kind of person that would be acceptable for the ritual.

He was therefore given his belongings and told to run for his life.

“I went to the Nigerian Police Division, in Olosun as they swiftly swing into action.

God Almighty save everyone out there pleased be prayerful.

I am a Father of 3, who would have taken care of my family God of Solution Ground, thank you.

“I still feel the shock in disbelief and trauma of the whole situation. Oh God Of Eagle one. God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, Take All The Glory,” the man said in the video.”