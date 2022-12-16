.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Navy has released promotions of 55 senior officers to various ranks of Rear Admirals and Navy Commodores.

A breakdown of the promotion showed that 25 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

A statement by the Director, Naval Information, Commodote AO Ayo-Vaughan said in an earlier approval, 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals are Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel Madugu, Daupreye Matthew, Emmanuel Nmoyem, Clement Atebi, Oluwole Fadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, and Sunday Atakpa.

Also promoted Rear Admirals are Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha, Chidozie Okehie, Olusegun Soyemi, Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke Onyemaobi, Kasimu Bushi, Suleiman Abdullahi.

Furthermore, Priston Efedue and Jamila Malafa were both promoted unto retirement.

The newly promoted Commodores are Sola Adebayo, Stephen Ega, Mohammed Hassan, Hyacinth Nwaka, Ugochukwu Ajulu, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Francis, Mohammed Manga, Adewale Odejobi, Humphrey Oriekezie,

Tamuno-Kubie Senibo.

Others are Toritseju Vincent, Badamasi Yahuza, Kennedy Ozokoye, Igbadi Abechi, Abidemi Abu, Sylvester Earthaogwa, Salisu El-Hussein, Idouye Ketebu, Ogochukwu Ogbologu, Adedotun Ogundiran, Enoch Sogbesan and Daniel Kumangari.

Meanhwhile, Lanre Ajibade and Chima Mpi were both promoted unto retirement.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and their families and charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the C-in-C, President Muhammadu Buhari.