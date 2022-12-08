By Cynthia Alo



Some Nigerian celebrities in the music and film industry recently had a roundtable where talked about how they have managed to thrive in the face of challenges in their respective professions.

The renowned Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti led the conversation involving Nancy Isime, Mr. Eazi, and M.I. during Glenfiddich, a whisky brand’s what’s next event .

According to the brand , this is a way to examine the mastery and uncertainties that come along with the path to advancement.

They noted that it is the brand’s tradition of highlighting tales of forging one’s own path, finding one’s passion and purpose in life, working hard, and accepting vulnerability.

Speaking at the event, Luxury Brands Development and Marketing communications expert, Eddie Madaki said that Glenfiddich believe in taking chances in order to experience real growth.

He noted that nothing compares to embracing the uncharted paths alongside other Mavericks who share the same ideology as you.

Sharing her survival strategy, Nigerian actress and TV host, Nancy Isime said, “One of the things I found to be incredibly significant and helped me get to where I am today was being able to do things on my own terms.”



On the other hand, Music Artist and Producer Mr. Eazi during the discussion said “As a mechanical engineering graduate, I knew that working a 9–5 career was not for me. I put my energy into music, which I adore, and here I am today.



On his part, Nigerian Music Rapper M.I known as ‘’The Guy’’ speaking about his craft and his current project, said “We are paving a pathway to a world, one in which creative’s are empowered and capable of providing value, beauty, and inspiration to everyone.



“We will continue to develop ways to improve the lives of artists who wish to focus on creating great work for the world and also ensure that our creatives are protected in the global marketplace by creating safe avenues for them to transact with the global market,” he added.