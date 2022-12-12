While African coaches find it difficult to land good jobs in Europe, the case of former Stationary Stores player, Adedeji Adeyemi Anthony has been different. Adedeji who recently quit his position as head coach of Gossau FC on mutual consent has just been appointed the Head Coach of 3 Liga in Switzerland League, FC Witikon.

An excited Adedeji disclosed this in a chat shortly after penning a deal with the Switzerland based outfit. After leaving his former club, the UEFA B trainer could not hide his joy, saying it was an upward direction in his coaching career.

“When many African coaches are struggling to seal new deals in European leagues, it’s a different story for me and I give God all the glory,” said Adedeji.

The former Staionery Stores star is one of the few Nigerian coaches who exhibited great deal of fortunes playing in Europe and now coaching away from the continent.

The former Under 17 and Under 20 invitee noted that he was very excited to be appointed the Head Coach of such a big club, stressing that it was a big leap from his previous appointment as it has enhanced his status as a coach of note to be appointed by such an ambitious club

According to the 1998 Nigerian FA cup winner: “I’m extremely excited to be appointed the Head Coach of the top rated 3Liga Side in Switzerland League. It’s pretty difficult for a coach of African descent to get such a huge opportunity. A lot of applicants jostled for the job but at the end, I was privileged to seal the deal,” the former FC Dubendorf and FC Kloten Frauen trainer enthused.

The 39-year-old tactician was born in Lagos and won Junior League in 2015 and 2017 and was awarded best foreign attacking midfielder in New Delhi in 1999.