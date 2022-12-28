Princess Hajara Oyiza Saheed

…to attend 2023 Cosmetics Fair in Serbia

In response to requests from foreigners particularly Africans, Nigeria’s popular beauty expert, Princess Hajara Oyiza Saheed, has expanded his business empire to Kigali, the Rwandan capital, so as to be able to serve many that requested her services in the country.

After extending her business to the country, Princess Oyiza, as gathered, has left for Kigali, in request from many that appreciate her expertise to assist them to look beautiful particularly as it concerns hairdressing and Spa businesses in the country.

Oyiza, who has remained the preferred choice for many celebrities and businesswomen, would also be attending the 38th Edition of Cosmetics Fair “Touch of Paris “, scheduled to hold in Belgrade, Serbia in March.

She disclosed this through a statement released by her media team to newsmen yesterday, just as she appreciated her customers across the country especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

According to her, I have registered my new firm successfully with Rwandan government with the name: “Princess Oyiza Company Limited” and Our outfit has commenced operations in the City centre of Kigali.

The outfit in the country’s capital, Princess Oyiza Beauty Salon & Spa, specializes in Steaming, exfoliation, facials, skin treatment, full body Massage, and body polishing.

On her decision to attend the Cosmetics fair next year, she disclosed that it was part of her vision to take the business to another height globally.

“Princess Oyiza will soon travel to the south East of Europe in the City of Belgrade in Serbia to attend the 38th Edition of Cosmetics Fair “Touch of Paris ” which will take place on the 11th to 12th of March 2023″.