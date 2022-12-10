A group, Network of Women Against Child Abuse and Violence (NWACAV), under the leadership of Dr (Mrs) Uju Nnamani, has exonerated the Nigerian Army of complicity in any form of child abuse or molestation leading to abortion in detention.

She made the statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Nnamani said her group has followed the activities of the Army in the last 10 years and it is well aware that under the current leadership of General Yahaya Faruk,there has been tremendous improvement in human rights record.

She noted that from its findings, troops have strictly adhered to the law of the land while following International best practices.

Quoting Article 10 and 10.3 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Nnamami said: “All persons deprived of their liberty shall be treated with humanity and with respect for the inherent dignity of the human person.”

She added that Article 5 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights said: “No one shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Nnamani said the Army has carried out its duties with due diligence without human rights infringement.

She said reports of alleged human rights violations by troops during internal security and counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations were all false.

According to her, there has been a drastic reduction in litigation involving Nigerian Army personnel in recent times, attributed to the constant sensitization workshops on human rights conducted across the divisions and formations coupled with the impact of the desk’s sanctions on offenders.

She, therefore, dismissed Reuters’ report of a secret mass abortion program as false and targeted towards distracting the troops.

Nnamani said the claim is not only baseless but sponsored by influential persons and groups benefiting from the insurgency.

She, however, urged the Army to sustain the intensity of the war against terrorists while continuing to enhance civil-military relationship.