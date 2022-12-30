…Vows no stone will be left unturned to rescue her

By Kingsley Omonobi

Authorities of the Nigerian Army, Friday said that one of its officers, Lieutenant PP Johnson who was abducted on Monday December 26, 2022 by suspected IPOB/ESN militants in Imo state while visiting her grandmother, is yet to be released contrary to insinuations to that effect.

This is just as the Army has vowed that it will leave no stone unturned in its effort to rescue the officer and bring the perpetrators to book.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known on Friday, said, “The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the information making the rounds is unsubstantiated as the officer is yet to be released or rescued from her abductors.

“Likewise, the video footage being circulated and associated with the rescue claim is an old video of the arrest of a suspect earlier effected by troops.

The statement reads further, “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to some publications circulating in the social media insinuating the rescue of Lieutenant PP Johnson, a female officer who was abducted on Monday 26 December 2022 while visiting her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo state, shortly after completion of her Cadet training and subsequent commissioning as a Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army.

“A video footage of her abduction had emerged in the social media where her abductors claimed her abduction was in line with their fight for Biafra against the Nigerian State.

“It is instructive that the officer’s circumstance as a woman and a Nigerian citizen of South Eastern extraction did not dissuade her abductors from dehumanizing her in their mindless attempt to commit atrocities under the guise of fighting for Biafra.

This evidently is another pointer to the myriads of crimes being unleashed by IPOB/ESN on Ndigbo, the very people they claim to be fighting for their emancipation.

“It should therefore be crystal clear to those who are still in doubt of the true status of these groups, that IPOB/ESN are terrorists, masquerading as freedom fighters and do not deserve the support of anyone particularly the good people of South East Nigeria.

“Much as we appreciate the concern and goodwill of the general public for her safe rescue, we also wish to note that the information on the rescue of the officer did not emanate from the NA.

“The Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned in its effort to rescue the officer and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We appeal to the general public to provide credible and reliable information that could lead to her safe rescue and arrest of the perpetrators.”