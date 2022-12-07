By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The air accident investigation bodies of Nigeria and Saudi Arabi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to share knowledge and improve air safety in both countries’ airspaces.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Abuja on Monday at the sideline of the ongoing 14th International Civil Aviation Organisation Air Services Negotiation event, (ICAN 2022).

Speaking to the media shortly after signing the agreement, the Director-General, Accident Investigation Bureau of Saudi Arabia, Abdulelah Felimban said the intention is to promote safety and prevention of the recurrence of air accidents.

He said the purpose of the investigation is to ensure and promote sir safety.

He said: “We came to meet our counterpart in Nigeria, the Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria to open the channels of communication, cooperation, sharing experiences, learning from each other and benefiting from the capabilities that each of us has. Our business is to collect data, evidence, analyse them and put forward recommendations to make our skies safer”, he said.

Also commenting, the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria, Akin Olateru said: “There is no country that is an island. We need to work together as a team to enhance safety.

“Saudi Arabia will help us in the area of human capital development, we can engage ideas and its all about improving safety for the flying public.”