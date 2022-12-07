By Ezra Ukanwa

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, over the years, has continued to champion the cause of aviation safety, security and facilitation throughout the continent.

He said the achievement was hinged on the ongoing support of the comprehensive regional implementation plan for Aviation Security and the Human Resources Development Fund, HRDF, plans.

This, he promised that Nigeria would continue to prioritise aviation safety and security as part of efforts to grow the industry.

President Buhari who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, stated this on Monday at the fourteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation event, in Abuja.

The president also stated that the Act, which is a critical element of the International Civil Aviation Organization, will further strengthen the sector on improved safety.

He stated that with the adoption of a Civil Aviation Policy centered on liberalization and Public Private Partnership initiatives, the country has recorded significant growth in the aviation industry, including huge investments in airports across the country.

He added that airports capacities and growth in the domestic airline industry has also increased

“I therefore wish to take this opportunity to appreciate ICAO under the leadership of Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of the ICAO Council because one of the fundamental building blocks of the solid partnership between Nigeria and ICAO is our commitment to supporting the implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices as well as the range of the Organisation’s programmes and policies, particularly in the African region.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, reiterated that the Nigerian aviation sector is still one of the fastest growing sectors and impacting new jobs.

In his opening remarks, the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the ICAO events are a unique opportunity to share experiences.

“Since the establishment of this unique global negotiation event by ICAO in 2008, ICAN events have provided participating States with a central congregating point to conduct bilateral, regional or multilateral air services negotiations that result in Air Services Agreements between member States.”

Nuhu also said it provides a global stage for networking opportunities for policy makers, regulators, service providers and other industry stakeholders.