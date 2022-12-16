…Nigeria needs an honest leader

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that Nigeria needs a leader who is honest, broad minded and capable of correcting what he described as the eight years of misery plunged on the nation by the current administration.

Omokri also said that the only candidate who can deliver this for Nigeria is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Omokri noted this in his 66th series on why he believes Atiku is the right choice for Nigerians.

According to him, among the major contenders for the presidency, only Atiku is free from any form of indictment or conviction for corruption.

He said this goes a long way to show that Atiku is the best and most qualified for the post of Nigeria’s president.

His statement reads thus:

“Day 66 of Why Should I Vote Atiku: Nigeria needs a honest, broad minded, and capable leader in 2023 to give us a course correction away from the eight locust years of setback that the All Progressives Congress has put us through. But which candidate meets these standards?

“Certainly not Bola Tinubu. Tinubu cannot be our President.

What about Peter Obi? This is a man who was proven to have broken the law. Mr. Obi does not the leadership criteria.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar is unarguably Nigeria’s most investigated politician, courtesy of his political opponents, and rivals in power. Yet, despite millions of dollars of public funds, and thousands of hours devoted to investigating him, NOTHING untoward has been established against him. He has not been indicted or convicted for any crime.

That is because he meets the standards of leadership. And it is for this reason that I invite you and your friends and families to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Also, Omokri, in his 67th series, said Nigeria needs investors at this critical moment of her economy.

The bestselling author equally noted that Atiku is just that perfect investor that Nigeria needs.

He said thus:

“Day 67 of Why Should I Vote Atiku: Nigeria needs investors and not exploiters. An investor is a person who goes into business to create tangible value for a community, before making profits. Peter Obi, by being the single largest importer of foreign goods into Nigeria is an exploiter, because his business model destroys Nigerian manufacturers.

For example, Dangote’s tomato paste factory in Kano had to close shop due to massive importation of cheaper foreign tomato paste from Europe. Guess who is behind that importation? Peter Obi. And he expects the millions of Kano people affected by his exploitation to vote for him?

Because of importers, like Peter Obi, Nigeria spends billions of dollars importing things we can produce locally, like toothpicks, champagne, wines, tomato paste, wheat based products, sugar, etc. Almost everything at his Next Cash and Carry is imported. Yet, he wants to move Nigeria from consumption to production?

Bola Tinubu also does not produce anything in Nigeria. He claims he inherited his money from real estate. Even if this suspicious claim is true, how does that contribute to the Nigerian economy?

Nigeria’s currency and economy can only grow if we produce what we consume. In other words, we must become a prosumer nation. That is why Waziri Atiku Abubakar manufactures made in Nigeria products, and grows food items in Nigeria, employing 13,500 Nigerians in the process.

He grows rice, maize, wheat, mangoes and oranges, to mention just a few. By his private enterprise, he is committed to achieving food security and food self sufficiency for Nigeria.

Now, imagine what he would do as your president, since he does this privately.

That is why I urge you and your family and friends to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.