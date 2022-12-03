By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of efforts to facilitate medical care in Nigeria, experts have called on the Federal Government, FG, to, as a matter of urgency, establish hospitals for Complementary, and Alternative Medicine in Nigeria.

They, however, stressed that government should regulate and standardise traditional medicines for Nigerians who are not able to access or afford orthodox services.

The President, Association of Integrative Medicine Practitioners, Eliche Johnson, made this call at a briefing, in Abuja.

According to him, what we need now is that there should be an institution, a hospital that is only meant for Alternative and Complementary Medicine, that patients can come and they will come and consult the doctors that are privileged to treat the patient. That is what we are asking the government to do.

“Already we are recognised because sometimes it is what you do that will give you the recognition. If you treat a patient and that patient is cured and is properly treated, you have gained that recognition and sometimes it is the patient that you treat that can be able to propagate what you are doing.

“So, you cannot even blow a windy horn to say come to me, don’t come to me. It is patient you are treating and I am happy that Nigerians have started knowing what we are doing and the effect of traditional and alternative medicine”, he added.

He, therefore, said that a committee has been set up by the association to contribute its quota in ensuring that quacks are flushed out.

On his part, the Minister of State for Health, Hon. Ekumankama Nkama, who was represented by the head of department, medicine plant research and traditional medicine, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Development, NIPRO, Jemilat Ibrahim, said advancing complementary and alternative medicine has been part of initiatives by the Ministry of Health.

“There’s a lot going on at the ministry in the integration of traditional complementary and alternative alternative methods to primary health care. And to show that the ministry is at the forefront of that, there is a department currently set up to administer which is the Department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine which is currently channeling, handling all activity that has to do with that”, she said.

