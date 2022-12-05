By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Actor and filmmaker, Odunlade Adekola has called on governments at federal and state levels to support film industry in the country, for it to provide jobs and earn foreign exchange opportunities to the country.

Adekola made the call, while speaking with newsmen at the sideline of his maiden award, tagged ‘Odunlade Adekola Films Production (OAFP) Award 2022 in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The ace actor, who acknowledged that the movie industry is also affected by the current economic crunches, appealed to private organisations as well as financial institutions to invest in the movie industry.

According to him, “if government, private and financial institutions can invest very in the movie industry, it will go a long way in bringing large financial foreign exchange earnings into Nigeria and also reduce unemployment”

“As you can see, we are not doing badly and we are improving everyday. We can even do better with assist from government and other stakeholders”.

“Our people are doing so well. However, things would get better if the government could provide a proper structure for Nollywood, so that people who invest in the industry would be able to make a profit. If the government provides a proper structure for Nollywood, we would be able to make money from what we produce and sell to Nigerians here in Nigeria”.

Aside from acting, Adekola involves in training of people who have interests in acting, film production, directing and other aspects to impact knowledge, share experience and drive the industry to a world renowned through his ‘Odunlade Adekola Film Production, OAFP School’.

It was in this line that the OAFP award 2022 was began to reward and encourage production crews in film industry, especially those behind the scenes and those that had distinguished themselves.

Many of the awardees went away with cash prizes ranging from N300,000 to more.

He promised that the award would be an annual event, where talents would be honoured to promote the industry.

“Aside relaxation and entertainment through comedy through movies, we also bring out life lessons and knowledge. We greatly impact the society and this is a good means of communication through which advertisers can reach their targeted audience”

The awardees included; Segun Ogungbe, who won the ‘Best Director of the year’, Best Producer of the year award goes to Tokunbo Oke, while Monday Abiose, received ‘Best Director of Photography of the Year Award’.

Others are; Best Editor of the Year Award’ goes to Olakunle Olabode, Best Sound recordist of the Year Award goes to Hammed Obafunmilayo, Best Gaffer of the Year is Nifemi Ezekiel, while Afeeze Sanyaolu went home with Best Set Designer of the Year Award.