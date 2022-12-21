By Olusanya Anjorin

A FEW weeks ago, we celebrated our independence. It was a triumphant day for Nigeria’s green and white flag, a day to remember the heroes of the past, whose blood and tears had watered the ground. When we look back in history, Nigerians were all overjoyed and looked forward with hope to the prospect of self-government; but can we say we got it right and can saunter around the cities like a peacock? Hmm!

We had triumphed over the most deadly peril; we had walked through the thick twigs, floundered and stumbled in the overarching boulder. The resources meant for the citizens have been savagely plundered. Most Nigerians have devolved into spiritual shenanigans as a result of economic hardship, as we chant to God for solutions to problems that are right in front of us.

So sad! An octogenarian who lived in the remote part of the central part of Nigeria said: “Having lived through it, I can now say this to you with a bit more certainty that it will take more than living it for the heavens to help reshape our country. He has given you all that you need to excel, and He wants you to act.”

Economists have identified Nigeria’s problems as three-fold: leadership, national unity, and economic development, but I can say with certitude that the former is the head of it all. Nigerians are still waiting for a more prosperous country, a nation whose citizens can live in dignity without bigotry. The citizens are still waiting for a leader who will not brood at the leaden skies, but find what’s compatible with it.

Our leader should know that a country at war with itself is doomed to extinction. Everyday, death news has become like the rustling leaves in the Sambisa forest. So pathetic! This is a great concern, and our leaders must do something fast. It was a floodgate of excitement with the shout of ‘Sai Baba’ at the beginning of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure. But at the close of his administration, there is mixed feelings – some appraise him highly while others don’t. In my opinion, the impact of a leader who considers the will of a few people would surreptitiously melt away like a mist at the sight of the sun, while the bequest of a good leader remains forever.

As we prepare for the 2023 general elections, campaigns are leisurely unfolding. The election posters are conspicuously placed; supporters wave the flags of their parties diagonally. It is a time when underground conspirators hatch their plans. When the politician unfolds the rustling banknote into the hands of the poor voter, it is obvious, but for the influential voters… it is a sack of currency. Politicians are elegantly dressed and eloquently polished, like a sharpened cutlass ready to cut grass at this time.

There is no doubt that it is a time when some politicians’ speeches are cloaked in deception and false forms. The point I am making here is that the campaign should not be based on politics of insults and vindictive language, but on issues. Some voters would rather stay at home than vote. I tell them, when the voter paddles in silence amidst turmoil, he should stop complaining when the ruler sits on the saddle and arbitrarily controls the horse.

South Africa remembers great leaders like Nelson Mandela, the United States remembers George Washington with delight, and the United Kingdom remembers Winston Churchill with reminiscence. Some of these leaders led their people from subjugation to freedom. Which leader will stand for us and let a new a Nigeria take shape? Yes, great leaders like Nnamdi Azikwe, Ahmadu Bello and Obafemi Awolowo had tilled the soil for us; what is left for us is to plant a good seed; but what do we do? We celebrate their values while mocking the sacrifices they have made.

The timber of togetherness is stagnating and needs a captain who will make it float. Gone were the days when the son of the poor had yams to toast in the embers of fire. Today, men of timber and calibre knifed through the ham of the country arbitrarily. Restructuring is a term standing jaggedly on top of the nation like a balustrade; until we cross it, we might not have a lasting respite. The common man in Nigeria is trembling like a fox with its leg in a trap. BAT is saying we should renew our hope and that he is ready to fix the country.

Atiku is saying I am articulated and ready to take us out of the wood, but Obi is saying if we are willing and obedient, we shall eat the good of the land. The question is: who will set us free from the manmade-creeper? Our leaders should know that the rich countries of today are those that embarked on the process of industrialisation and technological change, but a question remained-would corruption and nepotism allow us to be the giant that the creator endowed us to be? Vote wisely.

*Anjorin, an inspirational speaker, columnist, and entrepreneur, wrote from Lagos via: [email protected]