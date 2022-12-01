Zainab Ahmed

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Despite the rising cost of Iiving which has pushed the majority of Nigerians into multidimensional poverty the Federal government has insisted that Nigeria is not broke.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed made the declaration at a news conference in Abuja to unveil the administration’s scorecard in the sector from 2015 to date.

The Minister, who was flanked by her information counterpart, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, however, admitted that Nigeria only has some revenue challenges to meet its obligations.

