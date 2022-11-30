The National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) of Nigeria, emphasised how 5G enabling digital technologies is certain to assist the country in realising its digital development agendas.

With advanced and highly competitive 5G smartphones, Xiaomi is contributing to this development agenda for a better and smart life for Nigerians by making its impressive 5G products accessible to Nigerians during this ember season. Its high-quality 5G compatible smartphones such as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12T Pro amongst other products which are listed for the ember month sales.

With the launch of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi is pushing the legacy of the Redmi Note Series one step further by delivering a performance that exceeds expectations thereby setting a new standard in the segment. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is an enhanced version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro with 5G internet capacity that offers a 6.67” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 120Hz high refresh rate, 108MP main camera, 4500mAh battery capacity, 120W HyperCharge which charges to 100% in 15 minutes and MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

Recall that prior the introduction of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G, the Xiaomi 12 pro smartphone was introduced in several markets globally with 5G internet capacity that offers a 6.73” WQHD+AMOLED Dot Display, prograde 50MP triple camera, 4600mAh battery capacity, 120W HyperCharge which charges to 100% standard mode in 24 minutes.

Also, on 5G, Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with the best Snapdragon processor which is Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and is one of the top 5G smartphones with cutting-edge technology sheathed in a sleek and matte tactile body that houses a 200MP image sensor, and a distinctive, tough metal effect around the camera. It offers a 6.67” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 120Hz high refresh rate, 200MP main camera, 5000mAh battery capacity, in-screen fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

Considering the attractive discounts during the ember month, you can level up with these high-speed 5G technology smartphones and enjoy the benefit of advanced technologies and Xiaomi’s 5G phones; Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12T Pro are very competitive with strong configurations at honest price. According to Xiaomi, individuals who purchase Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will get a branded 10,000mAh power bank.

5G produces the fastest ever mobile networks speeds to date and ensures a more reliable performance and a better user experienc. Nigerians are also beginning to move into an era where internet users will require a 5G device in other not to miss out on the trend. Hence, this is the best time to jump on the opportunity to grab Xiaomi 5G compatible phones which are currently among the best smartphones in Nigeria.

