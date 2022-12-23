Niger Delta Women under the aegis of Niger Delta Women for Tinubu/Shettima, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, on Saturday declared support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Ticket.

The National Coordinator of the group, who is also the wife of the Hon Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor (Mrs.) Florence Umana Okon Umana, made the declaration while interacting with the Chapter, Ward and Unit Coordinators of the group in Akwa Ibom State.

She charged the women to embark on an aggressive grassroots sensitization and mobilization of women to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the coming Presidential election in the State.

Pastor (Mrs.) Florence Umana described Tinubu’s record of service while he was the governor of Lagos State as unmatched and has been acknowledged by all.

The Minister’s wife assured the women that, if voted, Tinubu will make Nigeria the hub of Africa’s economy and urged them to continue praying for peace and prosperity of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

She therefore pledged her full support in ensuring that every task before the group is carried out effectively.

Responding, Hon (Mrs.) Iquo Inyang Minimah, a former National Assembly member, Hon (Mrs.) Mabel Udonwo, a State lawmaker, Mrs Ekaette Isong, grassroots women mobilizer, Mrs Rosemary Harry, – immediate past APC State Working Committee member, Mrs Elizabeth Ifon, a foremost state woman Leader and Prof Usen Ikpe, a university don and a federal Board member, all pledged to use their political network to work for the victory of the Tinubu – Shettima Presidential Ticket at the polls next year.

Meanwhile, in their separate goodwill messages, some of the Chapter Coordinators, Mrs. Nkwa Nkanta – Essien Udim; Mrs Glory Ituen – Onna; and Mrs Imaobong Archibong – Ibesikpo Asutan, halied Mrs. Umana for always projecting Akwa Ibom State women in positive light. They described her as a virtuous and great woman leader, pledging their unflinching support to the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Ticket.