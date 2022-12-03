By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sharon Ikeazor, has disclosed the plan by the Ministry to hand over the Skill Acquisition Center at Abaezi-Egbema, Ohaji /Egbema Local Government Area, Imo state to the Imo State Government before the end of February 2023.

Ikeazor made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while on inspection of the Ministry’s intervention projects located in Imo and Abia states.

She pointed out that the purpose of the construction of the skills acquisition centre in the area was to achieve specialised training in commerce for the economic development of the people of the Niger Delta region.

According to the minister, “We are satisfied with the volume and quality of work at the facility which was designed to provide specialised training in commerce the facility would be commissioned and handed over to the Imo State Government before the end of February 2023.

“Also, the Polytechnic Nekede has written to the Ministry requesting the use of the facility as one of its campuses so we are waiting for approval from the Presidency on that but at the same time engaging the Imo State Government to see how we can put this to good use immediately.”

Also, among the projects inspected and others commissioned include the Skill Acquisition Center at Abaezi-Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A, Civil Center at Nwaorieubi, Mbaitolu L.G.A, the Commissioning of the Rehabilitated Okuala Igurunta Road in Imo State.

“Skill Acquisition Center at Owazza, Ukwa East, Construction of Ntigha Umuopara Amuzu Akanu Ohanze Isiala Road, Umuelem -Leru -Ngada -Lokpanta Road in Umunneochi L.G.A, Erosion Site at Umuelem Umunneochi L.G.A in Abia State, which are at various levels of completion or awaiting commissioning and handing over to the communities.”

She noted the facility is handled by Messrs Thick Engineering Nig. Ltd (Lot 1), Messrs Segos Energy Services Ltd (Lot 2), Messrs Topaz Flaire Nig.. Ltd. (Lot 3) contains an Administrative block, Commerce block, ICT block, Conference hall, Warehouse, Male and Female hostels, Detached and Semi-detached duplexes with Boys quarters, Indoor sports hall among others and commended the contractors for keeping the facility safe from being vandalised after 12 years of its completion while the Skill Acquisition Center at Owazza Ukwa East is at 58 per cent completion.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Rehabilitated Okuala, Iguruta Road (Phase 1), she said: “In line with the mandate of the Ministry to promote sustainable development, peace and economic prosperity of the Niger Delta region through the development of infrastructure such as good road network, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of the 17.5km roads project (Phase 1) the road was awarded in phases due to its peculiarities while the other section of the road is being constructed by another tier of government.

She, however, commended the project contractor, Messrs Triacta/Hartland Nig. Ltd for completing the project even with the prevailing challenges.

The minister among other things said the projects were achieved because of the collaboration with the State Governments in the Niger Delta region, Critical Stakeholders, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and State Representatives ( both state and federal)

