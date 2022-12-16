…as Senator Musa donates Vehicles for Campaign

…as Tinubu Commissions unified Campaign office

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of next year’s general election, the people of Niger State have thrown their weight behind the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima.

The APC supporters who converged on the Trade Fair Complex, Minna venue of the APC Presidential campaign rally in Niger State yesterday, openly declared preference for the APC flag bearer with solid assurances of victory, saying he has already won the election.

The people who were eager to see Tinubu shortly after he was in Minna when he attended the Town Hall meeting with farmers and agro commodity traders, rented the air with shout of “Asiwaju, you don win, you don win, don’t say anything.”

In his remarks, the APC Presidential candidate who was highly impressed with the reception, thanked them for their love and readiness to vote for him.

Tinubu who was overwhelmed by the crowd, however abandoned his prepared speech to express gratitude to the people, just as he promised to ensure Niger residents and Nigerians will reap the benefits of the available resources they have.

The former Lagos State Governor who pledged routine dredging of River Niger and full development of Baro Port in Niger State, said that the State is blessed with resources that the state can benefit from for economic advancement.

Tinubu said, “Your State has ample resources and large potential. Not only does Niger cover the largest land mass of any State in Nigeria, but it also serves as the home to three hydroelectric power plants that symbolically light the way forward to hope renewed.

“By God’s grace, I shall be elected. If so, my administration will further empower Niger State so that you reap the full benefits of its bounteous resources. We appreciate your vital role as the state that powers the nation. The nation will show its gratefulness by investing in its future. The power state will become the more powerful State.”