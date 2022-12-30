By Ada Osadebe

American television host, Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.

Scott made this known in a video on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She stated that her second baby with Cannon was born on December 14, 2022.

Alyssa reflected on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of their son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Scott wrote, “December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take.

“I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold on to this memory forever.

“I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you, Halo Marie Cannon!"