By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar on Tuesday was officially turbaned as Sardaunan Katsina by His Royal Highness, Dr Abdulmumin Kabir, the Emir of Katsina.

Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar is said to be a descendant of Muhammad Maude, a warrior and warlord of repute, who established Unguwar Maude in Katsina in the last quarter of the 19th century.

The turbaning ceremony which took place at the Katsina Emir’s palace amidst pomp and pageantry was witnessed by dignitaries from within and outside the country.

Addressing the large crowd of well wishers shortly before the coronation, the Katsina Emir said the conferment of the

the prestigious and legendary tittle of Sardaunan Katsina on the NIA Boss was in appreciation of his meritorious career service in Katsina, Nigeria and the international system, as well as his commitment to hard work and trustworthiness.

” He is the most qualified person deserving of the title having demonstrated tremendous and selfless service to Katsina State and the country,” Emir Kabir said

The royal father seized the opportunity to appeal to leaders in the country to deal faithfully in their assigned responsibilities.

Emir Kabir who identified tribalism and religious sentiments as factors responsible for the nation’s woes, urged citizens to steer clear of such so that the country can move forward.

The new Sardaunan Katsina, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar is a recipient of many awards. These includes three DGNIA Awards for devotion to duty and excellence, the National honour of Commandeur de l’Ordre National de la Republique du Niger conferred on him by President Mohammed Bazoum; the National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari, and the National Honour of Ordre National de Merite de la Republique de Guinee-Bisau, among others.