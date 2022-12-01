By Henry Ojelu

A non-governmental organisation, the Youth and Women Against Drug Initiative (YWADI), has launched a campaign to end drug abuse among youths.

Through the OneMillion Boys Initiative, it aims to re-orientate vulnerable youths towards “positive change’.

The founder and woman advocate, Fehintoluwa Odejide, said at the unveiling in Lagos that the One million Boys Initiative is designed to reform thugs and miscreants.

“The One Million Boys for Positive Change is about changing the youths’ orientation. It’s about touching lives.

“We’ll go round to tell them that they do not need such a lifestyle to survive. It’s about positive change,” she said.

Odejide said people sometimes resort to drug use because there is no one to talk to.

Narrating a personal experience, she warned against reliance on alcohol, as it always proves to be a temporary solution.

Part of her mission, she said, is to help people find purpose in life.

She said: “I always tell people to live for purpose; don’t live for money. Don’t ever be desperate for anything, but give your all in all you do, and the reward will come.

“Do not allow the pressure of family to push you into making rash decisions.”

