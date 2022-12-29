George Obiozor

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has mourned the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, saying he was a patriot who died in active service of his people.

Ngige, while paying glowing tribute to the late Prof. Obiozor, described him as a successful administrator, quintessential public servant, a seasoned diplomat, and renowned public intellectual who contributed immeasurably to socio-political engineering in the country.

The Minister who reacted in a statement by his media office in Abuja, Thursday, said he was saddened by the news of the demise of a man he described as his special friend and patriot whom he encouraged two years ago to ascend the Ohanaeze Presidential seat.

According to the statement “He also remembered the role played by Obiozor as the Special Assistant to Late Chuba Okadigbo, the then Special Adviser (Political) to President Shagari, when he (Obiozor) scripted the Amnesty/ Pardon for the Biafran warlord, Late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, in 1983, leading to the return of the later to Nigeria from Ivory Coast where he was on exile after the war. This move was a major healing balm to the deep national wound occasioned by the unfortunate civil war.”

Reminiscing further on the life and times of Professor Obiozor, the former Anambra State Governor recalled that the deceased served meritoriously at different times in the past, as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Ambassador to Israel (1999-2003), Ambassador to the United States of America (2004-2008) and Director-General of Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), among others.

He remembered with nostalgia the intrigues that greeted the January 2021 Ohanaeze election, of which he was a participant, adding that the ovation that heralded the emergence of Professor Obiozor as the President-General, showed the stuff he was made of.

Ngige said, “Messages of goodwill and felicitations came from all corners of our dear country, extolling his competence, character, rich background, and track records. I have not forgotten his acceptance speech, in which he promised to use his office to the benefit of Ndigbo and to address the injustices meted out to his people in Nigeria.

“Painfully, while in active service of Ndigbo, Professor Obiozor’s country home in Imo was set ablaze by the so-called unknown gunmen in Igboland. He lost all his writings and memoirs that were intended for publication. It was the same fate that befell yet another illustrious Igbo son and former Minister of Finance, Prof. Chu Okongwu. These great men died, heartbroken.”

While sympathizing with Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the death of their leader, Ngige urged Ndigbo at home and in Diaspora to see this great loss as a call for sober reflection and deeper introspection, in order to discover when, how, and where things went wrong, and how to make amends.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Prof. Obiozor’s immediate and extended family, the Awo-Omamma community in Oru East Local Government Area, his friends and associates, as well as the Government and People of Imo State, praying that God should give them the fortitude to bear this great loss.”