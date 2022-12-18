The NFW Group Plc; a venture capital investment company, which aims at providing some sort of financing to startup companies and small businesses has partnered with the blockbuster movie ‘Ije Awele’ as a testament to the commitment of the owners in advancing and projecting Nollywood to the world.

In October 2022, when Executive Producer; Emeka Nwokocha announced his desire to release the movie directed by Emeka Ojukwu, movie pundits all over Nigeria and the media adjudged it the most anticipated movie of all time in Nigeria.

Hence, NFW Group Plc has identified with this soon-to-be-released movie by owning a percentage of the shares. According to a Press Release sighted, the Group through the Chief Executive Officers; John Bernard and Jerry Benard believe that Nollywood has become a major player in the movie world and this partnership only goes to confirm it.

From the thriller and official poster, the movie has an unprecedented combination of Nollywood veterans such as Onyeka Owenu, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ejike Asiegbu, Ngozi Nwosu, and younger stars such as Jidekene Achufusi, Seun Ajayi and the star actor; Victoria Nwogu who did an amazing job in helping to emphasize the need to tackle the persistent abuse of the GirlChild.

Ije Awele accentuates the United Nations’ underlined goal, which aims to shine a light on the injustices and many challenges hindering the girl-child that are still very much in place. The last few years on our social media platforms have seen a steady rise in the number of girls being sexually abused and suffering other forms of abuse and molestation, thus ‘Ije Awele’ is timely.