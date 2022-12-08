By Biodun Busari

New York Times union members – journalists and employees embarked on a 24-hour walkout on Thursday over a wage dispute in the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years.

The staff said they were fed up with bargaining that has continued since their last contract expired in March 2021, according to Reuters.

Read also:

UK nurses set for strike action

UK’s rail workers to strike before, after Christmas

Labour Party promises to give Nigerians N80,000 minimum wage

The union stated last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a one-day work stoppage beginning at 12.01 am on Thursday except the two parties reached a contract deal.

Negotiations lasted for more than 12 hours into late Tuesday and continued on Wednesday, but the sides remained far apart on issues including wage increases and remote-work policies.

On Wednesday evening the union said via Twitter that a deal had not been reached and the walkout was happening. “We were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal,” it said, “but management walked away from the table with five hours to go.”

“We know what we’re worth,” the union added.

But New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha said in a statement that they were still in negotiations when they were told that the strike was happening.

“It is disappointing that they are taking such an extreme action when we are not at an impasse,” she said.