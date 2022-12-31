By Fortune Eromosele

The Lagos Chairman of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Adeyemi Adewuyi, has tasked youths to disassociate themselves from political violence, saying that 2023 opens up new hope for the youths.

Adewuyi made this known to newsmen in a new year message to the Nigerian youths on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, “Nigeria has great potential to become one of the wealthiest nations on earth but leadership and the way they emerge into political offices is the major threat to the growth of the nation.”

While tasking youths of Lagos state, he said, “according to Youth Action Research Group, we believe that to confront the challenges our communities face, people and not just their advocate need to define issues and develop strategies for action.

“It fosters leadership, literacy and language development among its participants and provides them an enriching job experience that prepares them for college and for careers in community organizing, advocacy, and services delivery.

“Youths should vote for leaders who define issues and develop strategies for action. We the youths should actively be involved in changing the political narrative and contribute to birthing a new Nigeria”.

Adewuyi lauded the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and Special Marshal Mr. Sola Olojede for their commitment to the empowerment of youths in the state.

He said, “His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s Jobs Initiatives Lagos (JIL), Eko Digital Skills, Adult Literacy Education, Vocational Training, Quarterly Mega Empowerment Programme, and LSETF Funding Initiatives have yielded overwhelming results.

“No less than 125,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created in the last two years via the various activities of the governor under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

“Similarly, the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is also being used to empower Lagosians.

“Also, the various projects being executed with the private sector at the Lekki Free Trade Zone are already yielding great dividends with youths as direct beneficiaries.

“Despite the pandemic, over 230 jobs were created through the Alaro City project, a joint venture project designed and owned by Rendeavour Nigeria Development Company Limited and the government, through Lekki Worldwide Investments Limited.

“The government has also been exploring opportunities in the agriculture sector to empower more. Recently, 1,750 Agricultural Value Chains Actors were empowered with various agricultural productive assets and inputs via the Agricultural Value Chains Empowerment programme.

“Other projects being deployed to empower Lagosians in the Agric sector include the Imota Rice, Agricultural based Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), World Bank assisted Agro-processing, and the Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) to mention a few.”

To this end he appreciated the President of the Nigerian Youth Congress, Comr. Blessing Akinlosotu for the privilege to serve the Nigerian youth in such a capacity, assuring him that the Lagos state youths will for sure experience one of the best-ever youth leadership under his administration in the state.