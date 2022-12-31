By Fortune Eromosele

The United Nations Ambassador to Nigeria and the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Raymond Edoh has congratulated Nigerians on the new year 2023, pointing out that Nigeria was at a strategic decision-making junction and the decision made determines the prospect and result Nigerians will harness from the macrocosm, Nigeria.

Edoh made this known in a new year message he signed and made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Emmanuel Daudu, in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, “We all are aware that we are already in the season of electing new political leaders. Yes, it is a new year, congratulations to us all. We thank God for the privilege of living as individuals and as a Nation. However, in this season, a lot of decisions both at individual levels and as a nation must be made.

“If we have been complaining of bad leadership, this season has brought us another opportunity to correct the ills we feel are bad. The long awaiting 2023 is here and as such we must make an informed decision so that we can be involved in the growth of the nation. How can we do this? We can do this simply by going out on that day of the election and casting our votes for candidates we believe has Nigeria at heart.

“Someone who can give us dividends of democracy, the candidates that have the poor masses at heart, the candidates that know what they are doing, the candidates that strongly believe in Nigeria and its people, both at the federal and state level.

“What I am saying in essence is, Nigerians especially the youths should understand that they have over 70% of deciding factor of who becomes a political leader in this country if they are involved in voting during elections. Over the years, instead of the youths realizing their political worth, they are used to truncating the process, yet at their expense. What a political higgledy-piggledy! It is a slap on us as youths.

“Just as I have said earlier in my various previous interviews, this election would be one of the best and most peaceful elections in the history of Nigeria. Sure! It will! Why do I say so? As a Nigerian youth leader within and in the Diaspora I have led other youth leaders to put measures in place to curb electoral violence ahead of the February election and others.

“We have mobilized these measures to ensure a peaceful election. I know what I have led other youth leaders to put in place as structural measures. And if any youth tries anything funny, he or she would assuredly be caught in the web of the measures put in place.

“ It hurts me when youths tend to allow selves to be used by politicians to cause violence. Yes, the youths! Have you seen a 70-year-old or 50 years old person perpetrating electoral violence? Not at all! I urge us all the youths to use our energy positively to make the electoral processes peaceful.

“It is another opportunity to correct our ills by doing informed voting. As a youth, you are yet, to get your PVC, you are the problem of this nation. What are you still waiting for? Go and get your PVC and be ready to vote on the days of the elections. It is your right to exercise your political franchise”.

Speaking on violence, he charged the youths not to get involved in political violence as he described any who would be involved in such an act as an enemy of Nigeria, stressing that not one of such persons will go scot-free without being cut up with the law.

While expressing optimism about the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in conducting a free and fair election, he pleaded with Buhari to keep to his words so that Nigerians can decide who becomes their next president legitimately.

Edoh said, “Mr. President, all I plead you to do for us is to keep to your words of conducting a free and fair election. I wish to draw to your notice that the National community is watching, Past Presidents are watching, the youths are watching, the military is watching and all political stakeholders in Africa and all around the world are watching.

“Your Excellency, please don’t disappoint Nigerians by doing the contrary of what you said. We know you as a man of integrity, please maintain your integrity to the end. You understand that Nigerians love you, they trust you, they believe in you, please Mr. President don’t turn us down.”

However, he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for a well-done leadership and for considering the youths in strategic leadership positions, giving an example of Comr. Blessing Akinlosotu who he added as Member, Nigerian Climate Change Council.

“Mr. President, we understand and have seen lots of initiatives ranging from security, economic, political, and otherwise but the persons in charge of the implementation have drastically failed in their roles thereby frustrating your achievements.

“Against this backdrop, we plead with you to help us achieve a free and fair election so that these challenges can be handled once and for all. This is the pleading of the youths. You are our father, and we know you will listen to the yearning of your children, the youths of this country. Please hear our plead, our father, President Muhammadu Buhari.”