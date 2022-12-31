By Fortune Eromosele

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress, and Member, Nigeria Climate Change Council, Blessing Akinlosotu has called on Nigerian youths to participate actively in the February elections stating that youths by virtue of their population have the highest deciding factor.

Akinlosotu made the call in a new year message he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media Relations, Emmanuel Daudu.

According to him, “We the youths must realize that we have the power to decide who becomes the president of this country going by our overwhelming population. We the youths must be ready to come out enmass to exercise our political franchise by voting for candidates of our choice.

“Candidates that have the country at heart, candidates that believe in the youths, candidates that focus on the unity of Nigeria, candidates that understand and are ready to harness the opportunities embedded in our diversities, candidates that have the passion to take Nigeria where it is to where it should be, candidates that value humanity more than religion, tribalism, nepotism and the rest. We need a Nigeria that works and not a Nigeria to be known for corruption.”

Stressing further, Akinlosotu said, “according to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., ‘One of the great liabilities of history is that all too many people fail to remain awake through great periods of social change.’ Every society has its protectors of status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions. Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant, and to face the challenge of change.

“This is the time Nigerian youths must stay awake to bring to bear the desired transition ever clamoured for. President Muhammadu Buhari has done a lot for this country, especially in the area of fighting corruption, insecurity, and fundamental restructurings in all government establishments, and has succeeded in returning sanity to the system. He has done what no other President has done in the history of this country,” he added.

Similarly, Akinlosotu tasked the youths without PVCs to visit INEC offices and get their PVC so that they can cast their votes in February.

He said, “Any youth without a PVC at this time is one of the problems of Nigeria and the earlier such people realize that, the better for this nation. The days to which youths are not involved in election processes have gone.”