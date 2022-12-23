Labelled as One of Africa’s most versatile lyricist and performer, Duno is set to release the official video for his hit single “Iye”

This highly anticipated video is not your everyday video.

It’s deep seated focus on family values, respect and honor for mothers and motherhood is set to cement Duno’s place in history as a national culture influencer and reformer using rap as a tool.

In a statement made available to reporters, the rapper unveiled other projects set for release.

This includes a record setting rap single where he takes on multiple personas, rapping with several voices and from varied angles all at the same time, reminiscent of Eddie Murphy role in the blockbuster hit “Coming to America”. The song is produced by award winning producer, Michael Excel.

A rapper with two master degrees and a PhD almost completed, Duno is carving out a niche for himself in a highly impactful industry recently vilified by Afro beat super star, Wizkid.

The video will be released on several channels across the country.

Duno fans…get ready