The Katsina Emirate Council has released the programme for the installation and turbanning of the new Sardauna of Katsina, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

A member of the council told PRNigeria that Abubakar, the current Director of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will be turbaned on 31st December at the Emir’s Palace.

The title of Sardauna means the Prime Minister, leader of Princes and Commander of the Emirate’s Armed Forces.

The council said the appointment is bestowed, unsolicited, to the most courageous, most popular, and most deserving of princes.

The body thanked the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, who imitated the Sardauna title from Sokoto, and maintained the integrity of the position.

The installation will begin with a Charity Polo Tournament on 27th December at Rubicon Polo and Resorts Centre, Idu, Abuja; a tournament at Katsina Golf Club is slated for the 28th.

From 29th to 30th, an inaugural conference with the theme, Tradition and Modernity; Trends and Issues on the History of Katsina, will take place at the Conference Hall of Katsina Motel.

The turbanning on the 31st will be presided over by Emir Kabir Usman with amid performances, glamour and celebration.