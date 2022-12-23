Hassan Abdulsamad fortune Also known by his stage name “Zamoney” has released his highly anticipated single titled “TABOO”, his first track of the year and first single of his forthcoming EP.

On Thursday 8th Dec, the 22 year old shared captivating clips on his social media announcing the release of TABOO. Speaking about it “he said the track is a lot different from the fast dance tempo sounds the Afrobeat singer is known for, this record was inspired by “the luscious and magnificent body of an African lady that’s long been on my radar.”

He further stated how excited he is about this project cos aside being his first single of the year it’s something different from what he’s known for, further added that he’s on the watch of how well the fans are going to accept this classic track.

Zamoney, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, recording & performing artist. He’s best known for his diverse blend of melodious afro fuse and afropop on his addictive sounds evidently noticed on his previous single “Feel Alright”. He’s an independent act & isn’t signed under any label at the moment.

Hassan Abdulsamad who was born into a Muslim family of 5 in Lagos state,Nigeria. Started off singing and performing at an early age in primary & secondary school. Born in Lagos & shaped in the FCT, he had most of his primary and elementary education in the capital abuja before relocating to further his tertiary education at Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State.

Embracing music as a career quite an early age he talked about the struggles choosing music in a renowned Islam home. Professionally he kicked off 2019 releasing couple singles before putting out his debut body work “SOUTH BOY SOUND the Ep” 12th of December 2020. It’s a 5 track body work that featured the likes of Firstklaz and Hamani. Undeniably, it’s as soothing and captivating as expected from track 1 to 5 with noticeable tracks from “Shayo” “Ole” and “Say” ft. Firstklaz. He followed up with the release of two official videos for “Shayo and Ole” off the Ep & were directed by Manonskirt and IGBOKWE visuals who are both Abuja based Cinematographers and Directors.

These hard work earned him recognition vastly in the underground music industry and followed up the next year with the release of the nationwide banger “Feel Alright” which broke borders from Ghana to Kenya, South Africa and other African countries.

Feel Alright was indeed a hit and was widely accepted in the music scene. A blend of afrobeats and amapiano, no one would deny how appealing it was.

It was released on the 2nd of December 2021 and was followed with an official video directed by Ziggie.