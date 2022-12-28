By Juliet Umeh

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of an information technology and soft skills training institute, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, weekend bagged an award as the Champion of Youth Empowerment of the year from the Top10 magazine.

Top10 magazine is a Lagos-based monthly publication by Toncam Communications Limited.

The publisher of the magazine, Mr. Tony Iji, while speaking during the award presentation said that the award was a well-deserved honour that the magazine has given to Akano.

He noted that Akano is someone that cannot be forgotten when people are talking about youth empowerment because he has done so much for Nigeria and other African youths.

He said, “The outstanding role he played through youth empowerment in ensuring the continent bridged the information and communication technology, ICT gap with other developed countries is what has earned him recognition as the Top10 Magazine’s Champion of Youth Empowerment of the year award.”

Receiving the award, Akano thanked the organizer for the recognition and other awards that come from time to time, saying empowering youths is what he has been doing all his life.

Also speaking to the media, he said: “This is what I have done all my life. In the last 18 months, I have been honoured by over 150 organisations for the efforts I have put in the youth empowerment space especially in the area of ICT and entrepreneurship.”

On what the award means to him, he said that it was just a validation that one has been playing in that space for quite some time and the efforts are being recognized but the biggest recognition is the success of the youths he has mentored.

He said: “During COVID-19, we founded an organization called the One Africa Initiative and under the Initiative, we have over 5000 youths in the house and these youths are from about 32 countries in Africa.