By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Pastor in-Charge of Region 12 of The Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Richard Adeboye, has assured Nigerians that the crisis bedeviling the nation would soon be a thing of the past.

Pastor Adeboye, who gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at a Praise Night tagged: “Halleluyah Mega Praise Concert Season 1”, organized by Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Ogun Province 4 Headquarters, Simawa, Ogun state, said there will be a new dawn in Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking on the importance of the praise night, the man of God said it was the church’s contribution to seeking God’s divine assistance ahead of the new year.

He said, “very soon, there is going to be a new dawn. There is going to be a new Nigeria. The Lord is in control.

“Very soon, our storm in Nigeria will be over and all will be well in Jesus name.

“When you know how to praise God in struggles and difficulties, God will come down and every thing will be over. Very soon, our cloud will be over in Jesus name.

“God is in control and very soon, our storm will be over. The cloud will be over.”

Speaking earlier, the Provincial Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ogun Province 4, Simawa, Ogun State, Pastor Adekunle Felix Kumapayi charged Nigerians to seek the face of God with praise and worship to surmount the multifaceted problems confronting the nation.

According to Pastor Kumapayi, “we have prayed and fasted. We also need to seek His divine assistance through praise and worship.”

The clergyman likened Nigeria’s insecurity and economic situation to that of Israel.

He maintained that only God could rescue the nation from both internal and external challenges militating against the progress of the country.

Speaking on the 2023 general elections, Pastor Kumapayi assured that 2023 will be a year of testimony for Nigerians, saying God will intercede on behalf of the nation to choose a leader with human sympathy.

He called on Christian faithful not to remain indifferent to the nation’s polity, but charged them to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) and participate actively in the coming elections, by voting for credible leaders.

“The situation of Nigeria is just like what happened in the Biblical Israel. Israel was facing all kinds of problems, surrounded by powerful enemies. They were helpless.

“But in Nigeria, we have prayed, we have fasted nothing has happened, then, we decided to praise God. He will fight for us and defeat all our enemies.

“We believe that after today, things will never remain the same again in Nigeria. 2023 will be year of testimony. God will rise on our behalf and fight against our enemies.”