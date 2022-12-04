Netherlands and PSV forward, Cody Gakpo has dismissed talks regarding his future, stating his focus is solely on the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has been one of the outstanding players of the tournament so far with three goals scored so far to make him one of the leading goalscorers in the competition.

Recall the Dutch also had a brilliant last term at PSV and decided to remain with the Dutch outfit in the summer despite interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Some clubs may look to act in January and chase the forward when the winter transfer window opens in the New Year but Gakpo sees no need to discuss it about his future while on international duty.

“I have to be honest, I am not thinking about that now,” he told The Athletic. “I am focused on the tournament and want to keep performing well, to keep helping the team. Hopefully when we become world champions we can think about other things. I try to keep focused and the other players don’t really speak about that kind of thing.”

United and Madrid appear to be the two clubs most likely to make a move for Gakpo.

After the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Old Trafford outfit find themselves in need to fill the gap left by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.