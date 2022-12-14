By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Netherlands Government, Tuesday, commended PharmAccess over collaboration with National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, and Delta State Government.

The commendation was made by Director, Sustainable Economic Development and Ambassador for Business and Development, the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Steven Collet, during a courtesy visit to PharmAccess Offices in Lagos.

The purpose of the visit by Collet and his team was to receive an update on PharmAccess technical assistance activities in the Nigerian healthcare sector.

Also, Collet acknowledged NHIA in effort to expand and extend health insurance coverage in the country, while lauding the Delta State Contributory Health Commission, DSCHC, especially in for partnering with the private sector and putting into action a programme called ‘Access to Finance (A2F)’ to resuscitate ailing healthcare facilities in Delta State.

In its efforts to support achieving UHC by 2030, PharmAccess Foundation intends to deepen its collaborative efforts with all its strategic partners both in the public and private sectors.

The Dutch government plans to provide further support in the areas of research and development as well as technical capacity building to the local sector in Nigeria going forward.

He said: “Strategic leadership and dedication are essential if the UHC initiative is to be expanded to every state in Nigeria. It is fantastic and highly impressive that the DSCHC has used this structure and system to accomplish its objective. Public investment is a critical element that cannot be overlooked, and it is encouraging to see that the NHIA is now willing to invest even more in the private sector in order to achieve UHC in Nigeria.”

He (Collet) on behalf of the team presented a plaque of recognition to Prof Nasir Sambo, and Dr Ben Nkechika, for their active engagement with PharmAccess Foundation and efforts towards the advancement of UHC in Nigeria.

The Country Director of PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili, earlier expressed appreciation over the visit of the Netherlands team and said the Foundation is grateful for the immense support from the Dutch Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also Ndili gave a detailed overview and status of activities carried out by PharmAccess Foundation in Nigeria, which she told the delegation that PharmAccess Foundation has supported numerous projects across Nigeria, which has positively changed the narrative of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

She attributed the success stories in the healthcare sector to solid and sustained synergy in partnership with the Federal and State Governments in Nigeria including the Dutch Government’s unwavering support and commitment that made it possible for Nigeria to attain the Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

She said: “We focus on providing technical assistance, advocacy support in collaboration with other partners, demand-side health financing designs and innovations to enable transparency and seamless access to care, improvement in healthcare quality by implementing our quality improvement program SafeCare and leveraging digital healthcare solutions to support healthcare transactions.

“PharmAccess Foundation is supporting an array of projects across the country, and we are gradually changing the narrative of healthcare in Nigeria from a vicious cycle to a virtuous one. We are grateful for our partnership with the federal and state governments in Nigeria as well as the Dutch government for their unwavering commitment to enable Nigeria to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It was important to hear updates directly from some of our core partners so that future support can be targeted.”

Meanwhile, the Director General, National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, Prof Nasir Sambo, said, “The primary concern of the authority is to ensure a veritable medium for attaining UHC in Nigeria.

“In light of the recent mandatory health insurance act, the goal is now considerably more attainable. We also want to refine and broaden our strategy in an effort to maintain the new act’s sustainability moving ahead.”

Also speaking, the Director General, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Ben Nkechika, explained how the Access to Finance, A2F, has made tremendous impact in Delta State health sector, including some challenges inherent in the system, and why a formidable Public Private Partnership, PPP, is needed to galvanize the sector in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The Delta State government, alongside the DSCHC, partnered with PharmAccess Foundation and other key stakeholders to implement the Access to Finance Program, which is finance, operate, and transfer PPP model to revitalize dysfunctional primary healthcare centers in the difficult-to-reach and underserved communities in Delta State.

“The goal of this partnership was to increase access points for communities and revive dysfunctional primary healthcare centers to provide quality healthcare services. Our strategy is to use the private sector to run the public facilities so that nobody is left behind.”

The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Health Insurance Fund supports the strengthening of Nigeria’s health markets and private sector capacity to ensure improved access to quality care for low- and middle-income groups.

PharmAccess Foundation is the implementation partner of the Government of the Netherlands for all health-related activities with the objective to strengthen the healthcare system of Nigeria in line with its ‘Trade and Aid’ policies. Some of the notable interventions implemented by PharmAccess Nigeria include: technical assistance to Lagos and Kwara State Health Insurance Agencies to operationalize their mandatory health insurance laws, advocacy to increase resource mobilization for the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, support to the National Health Insurance Authority to strengthen accreditation and quality of care, implementation of the Access to Finance Program which is a public private partnership to revitalize nonfunctional primary healthcare centers, currently being implemented in Delta State through the Medical Credit Fund amongst many others.