The 26-acre compound in Greece that has a starring role i Netflix’s new “Knives Out” mystery flick has been listed on Zillow.

Featuring a total of 17 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms, the glass onion-topped property is located on the Aegean Sea, and spans 29,000 square feet. It has been listed on the Real Estate site for $450m

With panoramic water views, what is pegged as a “private island oasis” has been designed and curated by Alpha Industries founder, Miles Bron, the listing notes. Bron is actually the character played by Norton in the film.

The movie centers around Bron, a tech billionaire, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc — played by a very southern-accented Craig — is put on the case.

Sleek architecture and sophisticated design with an equal eye toward nature and extravagance provide an unparalleled luxury living experience accessible only by boat and crowned by a Glass Onion atrium,” the listing adds.

The atrium has been described as an architectural triumph adorning the main residence with a soaring 65-foot-high ceiling.

Comprising seven private studio villas, each is “inspired by a different chakra.”

The compound also features six pools, a state-of-the-art gym featuring on-call private training sessions, several unique gardens and entertaining spaces.

“A sunken living room and massive dining area perfect for hosting the most elaborate of murder mystery parties,” the listing also quips.

The owners carefully curated and commissioned a selection of high-end art including works by Banksy and Francis Bacon, the listing adds, featuring large scale sculptures throughout the grounds.

This is the sequel to the original and critically acclaimed “Knives Out” film, which premiered in 2019 and remains available to stream on Netflix.