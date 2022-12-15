In line with the 2022 theme of “Ëqualize”, the team at Natineee Empowerment for Sustainable Impact Initiative (NESII) joined the world in commemorating World AIDS Day 2022, with a school and radio advocacy program in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos.

The NESII program, titled ‘Providing Information for an Equal World’ started with a sensitization session at 7:45a.m with the students of Alimosho Senior Grammar School, Lagos. Working together with the Principal, Mr. Isiaka T. Abiodun, the School Counsellors, Mrs. Lawal Sade and Miss Akinade Oluwaferanmi Deborah, the students were told the importance of the day and why many activities are being held globally to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Using posters, fliers as IEC (Information, Education & Communication) materials, NESII Founder, Enitan Oluwa and Chidinma Adibeli, a volunteer with the organization, sensitized the students on the challenges teenagers would likely face as they transition into adulthood and best ways they can respond to these challenges.

This talk covered issues such as peer pressure, low self esteem, sexual vices, substance abuse, etc. and how it not charge of their reproductive life can mar them.

Citing examples about how almost half of young people between the age of 13 and 24 years with HIV do not even know they have the virus, talk more of getting treatment, the students were advised to have a plan for their lives and make choices that align and bring them closer to achieving those plans.

The students also learnt the importance of asking questions, making good choices and seeking guidance and mentorship.

The team headed to Jordan FM, 105.5, Abule-Egba, as guests on the ‘Healthlens on Radio’. The team discussed the Youth Angle to HIV/AIDS. The conversation was centered on how in spite of the progress made in the past decade, the statistics of young people contracting the virus daily remains alarming.

According to Enitan, “We looked at the theme for the year and the role NESII, as an inclusive organisation, is playing to ensure vulnerable people, especially adolescents and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are not left behind in campaigns.

“We explored the understanding young people have about their role in bringing an end to the HIV pandemic, the importance of getting tested, unveiling the reasons for the stigmatization that surrounds the infectious disease, and ways in which people can equalize to reduce its prevalence.”