A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State and frontline Leader and Convener of Niger Delta Patriots Amb Okwereogu Victor has described the Delta North Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Ned Nwoko as a blessing to Nigeria .

Victor in a congratulatory visit to Ned Nwoko on the occasion of his 62nd birthday said Ned has paid his dues in Nigeria by contributing his quota to nation building.

He said though Ned Nwoko is on the ticket of the opposition, it is important we have his likes on the floor of the National Assembly.

“Ned is not just a blessing to anioma people of delta state But a blessing to Nigeria, Africa and Black race at large.

“Ned Saved Nigeria from the deadly recession that could have led Nigerians to the era of Human cannibalism due to excessive hunger.

“The Paris Refund initiative championed by Ned Nwoko saved us from the prolonged recession witnessed in the beginning of the Mohammadu buhari administration.

“Even though some elements in the Nigerian governors forum are currently exhibiting trace of ingratitude.

“Ned saved us and gave us all a new hope.His leadership qualities are worthy of emulation.” he said