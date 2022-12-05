•As grid generation hits 4,466MW

By Obas Esiedesa

Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Limited said yesterday that vandals have destroyed six electricity transmission towers connecting Afam to Onne in Rivers State, leaving one of the vigilantes guarding the lines dead.

A statement by Mr. Adesanya Adejokun, Media Adviser to NDPHC Managing Director, in Abuja, explained that the vandalised line connecting Afam to Onne in Port Harcourt was the first 330kV double circuit transmission supply line to the capital of Rivers State.

The company noted that in recent times, several of its projects had been attacked and contractors either killed or maimed by attackers.

However, checks by Vanguard on power supplied to the national grid showed that the destruction of the towers had little effect with 22 companies producing 4,466.50 megawatts of electricity as 2.00pm.

The lead producers were Egbin Power (534MW), Kainji Hydro (502MW) and Jebba Hydro (457MW).

According to Adejokun, “On September 3, 2022, some miscreants attacked and vandalized the 330kV DC Afam – Onne Transmission Line in Gbake community of Ogoniland, River State. The vandals cut down four Transmission Towers (T19, T20, T21 and T22), dismantled and carted them away. “Again, on October 10, 2022, the vandals attacked and vandalized two additional towers on the same 330kV DC Afam – Onne Transmission Line. During a third attempt luck, however, ran out on them as efforts of vigilante members, buoyed by security operatives paid off, resulting in the arrest of nine of the miscreants. They have since been charged to court to face the full wrath of the law.