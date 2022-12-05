By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—A 60-year-old grandmother and a pregnant woman have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in Ibadan, Oyo State and Rivers State.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said: “During the operations, 5,527.15 kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis Sativa as well as 132,090 tablets of tramadol and 2,000 bottles of codeine were seized by the NDLEA across five states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in the past week.

“The grandma, Mrs Ibinosun Sandra Esther, was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State in a follow-up operation following the seizure of 5.5kg Loud variant of cannabis imported into the country from South Africa.

“The consignment, which she claimed was sent to her by her daughter was concealed in two giant speakers as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on board an Air Peace Airline flight.”

In Rivers State, operatives, weekend, arrested a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Kate Ibinabo with 34.4kgs cannabis Sativa in Okrika area of the state.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives also on November 26 intercepted 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside custard tins packed among cosmetics and foodstuff going to Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

A cargo agent, Salako Omolara Fausat, who brought the bag containing the illicit drug to the airport and an intending passenger to Brazil, Anyanwu Christian, who was to travel with the consignment was promptly arrested.

In Abuja, operatives stormed the warehouse of a notorious drug lord and an ex-convict, Ibrahim Momoh, alias ‘Ibrahim Bendel’ who escaped from prison custody to return to his criminal trade and recovered 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,278kgs.

Though the fleeing drug dealer is still at large and is wanted by the agency, his warehouse keeper, 55-year-old Ghanaian, Richard Forson Gordon was arrested.

Ibrahim Momoh was first arrested on November 27, 2014 with the same substance weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 22nd April 2020 but escaped from jail after three months.