By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Strategic Communication Committee ,SCC, of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has described the new appointment of PAP’s Interim Administrator, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, as the head of an 11-man special investigative panel on oil theft as a demonstration of his competence.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the Chairman of SCC and ex-agitator, Nature Kieghe Dumale, said the new assignment was an eloquent testimony that Ndiomu was successfully discharging his roles in the amnesty office and making the Ijaw nation proud.

Dumale said the federal government was aware that some of the attacks on Ndiomu emanated from disgruntled elements, who were unhappy that the amnesty boss mustered the courage and determination to sanitise the programme.

While congratulating Ndiomu on his new assignment, Dumale commended the federal government for reposing its confidence on the amnesty boss saying he would also show commitment to his new task.

He said: “We believe that the Federal Government had carefully assessed the performance of Ndiomu in PAP; x-rayed his dogged commitment to reposition the programme without fear or favour and decided to entrust him with this sensitive task as the chairman of a special investigative panel on oil theft.

“We want to appreciate the Federal Government for observing the positive roles Ndiomu has played to realise the mandate of PAP despite efforts by his detractors and enemies of the region. We congratulate him and we want to say to him that the only man, who will not face battles and the only man, who will not have challenges is the man who is doing the wrong thing.

“Many people that have stood up for the right things and for justice and those, who have fought corruption, corruption and injustice has a way of fighting them back.

“We want to thank the stakeholders of the Niger Delta region, opinion leaders, traditional rulers, delegates of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and members of the fourth estate of the realm, who have stood by him. We want to say that corrections and observations he is making has made the PAP to be on track.”

Dumale also commended the amnesty boss for instituting the ongoing verification exercise to clean the payroll of PAP and determine the authentic beneficiaries of the programme.

“As the chairman of Rivers state, Imo State, Abia State, Akwa Ibom State and cross Rivers State verification exercise, I saw some delegates come to verify why they had not received their monthly stipends. The exercise gave them a sense of belonging. Thank you for making them understand that you had no ulterior motives against them as Niger Delta people. You are not here to undo us, you are actually here to better our lives,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Mobilisation from Bayelsa State, Tonye Bobo, commended the National Security Adviser ,NSA, for giving Ndiomu the well-deserved appointment.