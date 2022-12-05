By Dayo Johnson

THE National Directorate of Employment, NDE, weekend, flagged off four empowerment schemes, and gave out loans to 42 unemployed graduates in Ondo State.

These schemes include Agricultural Enhancement Scheme.

Director-General of the directorate, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who flagged off the programme, said that the gesture was part of the Federal Government’s effort to address the rising high level of unemployment in the country.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Olusegun Adelodun, said: “As part of its continued efforts in generating rural employment and improving income through crop production/agribusiness engagement, the directorate through the Rural Employment Promotion department has trained many participants in various agricultural practices.

“These according to him include crop farming, livestock rearing, agricultural extension services and many more during the year.

“Having undergone this training, the directorate, as part of its mandate of wealth creation, has decided to empower these graduands to prevent them from relapsing into a state of unemployment.”

The NDE boss, however, reminded the beneficiaries that “these are revolving loan packages are expected to be paid back with interest, according to the agreement forms being filled and submitted by them and their guarantors.