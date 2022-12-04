Director General NDE, Mallam Mallam Nuhu Fikpo

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off four empowerment schemes under REP and has given loans to 42 unemployed graduates in Ondo state

These schemes include Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES), Sustainable Agricultural Development Empowerment Scheme (SADES) and the Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (GAES) and Community Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (CBAES).

Director General of the Directorate, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who flagged off the programme said that the gesture was part of the Federal Government effort to address rising high level of unemployment in the Country.

Fikpo who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Olusegun Adelodun, said in Akure, the state capital, that the 42 beneficiaries were carefully selected and loan of N100,000 each, disbursed to them.

The Director General said that “as part of its continued efforts in generating rural employment and improving income through crop production / agribusiness engagement , the directorate through the Rural Employment Promotion department has trained many participants in various agricultural practices.

These according to him include “crop farming, livestock rearing, agricultural extension services and many more during the year.

Fikpo noted that “having undergone these trainings, tge directorate, as part of its mandate of wealth creation, has decided to empower these graduands so as to prevent them from relapsing into state of unemployment

According to him, in the Agricultural Enhancement Scheme , nine, graduands 6 benefitted, 15 in the Sustainable Agricultural Develop Empowerment Scheme , seven in Community Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme and 11 in Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Scheme.

The Director General informed the beneficiaries that ” these are revolving loan packaged that are expected to be paid back with interest according to the agreement forms being filled and submitted by them and their guarantors.

He added that ” the loan repayment is expected to start after the stipulated months of moratorium.

Fikpo, therefore advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money and pay back as at when due so that others who are in the waiting can also benefit from the gesture. End