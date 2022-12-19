.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A political pressure group, Voice of Niger Delta 4 Equity and Justice, VONDEJ, yesterday, vowed to occupy the region should President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate replace Ms Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC board.

The group in a statement by its Director General, Chief Williams Onohwakpor and National Secretary General, Mr Abdulhazeez Amedu, expressed confidence in the newly nominated NDDC board members.

The duo in the statement said: “On behalf of the National Executive and the entire membership of the, we want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari on the nomination of members of Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“We are indeed delighted at the high quality of nominees to the new Board of the Commission and want to register our appreciation of the President’s careful and well-considered choices which reflect a deep concern for experience, competence and integrity.

“We are confident that the new Board under the able chairmanship of the highly experienced and de-tribalized Special Adviser on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie will effectively steer the affairs of the Commission for the fulfilment of its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta.

“We thank the President for the nomination of Chief Dr. Samuel Ibukun for the position of Managing Director of the NDDC.

“We equally thank the President for the nomination of General Charles Ehigie Airhiavbare (Rtd) as Executive Director Finance on the Board of the Commission.

“Also appreciating the President on the nomination of Hon. Charles Ogunmola as Executive Director Projects.

“We also rejoice with the other nominees; Dimgba Erugba State representative (Abia, South-East), Dr Ene Wilcox (Akwa Ibom, State Representative, South-South), Dr Pius Odudu (Edo, South-South), Hon.Gbenga Odegba (Ondo, South-West), Engr. Anthony Ekene (Imo, South-East), Onyekachi Dimgba (Rivers, South-South), Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Abubakar (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa), Professor Tallen Mamma, SAN (North-East Representative, Adamawa), Sonique Sani (North-West, Zonal Representative)

“We truly thank Mr President for the right pick for the top job at the Commission in terms of track record, exposure and other indicators of leadership ability. We have strong confidence in them and believe that they will discharge their responsibilities with utmost prudence, dedication and an exemplary sense of duty.

“We will not end this thank you message without appealing to Mr President to as a matter of equity and justice forward to the Hallowed Chamber the name of the nominee to represent Delta State in the Commission.

“Failure to do this will amount to gross injustice and this is what our body stood against. Mr President, we also want to use this opportunity to call on you to ignore any opposition to the nominees either by individual or group for such is the nature of man.

“People will always criticize and even protest against good ideas for selfish reasons once it’s not within their manipulative reach. We have seen and read about criticism on the person of the nominated Chairman Ms Lauretta Onochie not being from an oil producing Community of Delta State.

“Also the so called protest in Abuja against the Managing Director, Chief Dr Samuel Ogbuku over politically motivated arrest under the PDP regime of now Senator Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa State.

“Mr President, we of the Voice of Niger Delta for Equity and Justice comprises of the Nine States of the region including the Niger Deltans resident in the FCT Abuja and Lagos State of Nigeria are solidly in support of her nomination and the Managing Director and solidly stand with them and promise to occupy the region in protest should you and the parliamentarians listen or harken to these self-styled leaders that never meant well for the good and betterment of our people.

“Their stock in trade is only to cause underdevelopment to the region. We say enough is enough. As long she is from the region with the capacity to deliver she is qualified to attain and occupy any vacant position in the region and nation at large.

“Also, since no court in the Land has found Chief Dr Samuel Ibukun guilty of any crime, he reserve and deserves the right to occupy any vacant position in the region and nation at large.

“We also admonish the National Assembly to give the nominees a speedy screening and clearance without recourse to those self-propelled leaders whose sole aims and objectives are to control in other to corner to themselves what belongs to the people.

“We want to once again thank the President and wish all the nominees to the new Board of the NDDC every success in their new assignments and Voice of Niger Delta For Equity and Justice wish to be partakers in the coming inauguration.”