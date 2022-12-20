…steps down confirmation of Pius Odubu, Anthony Okanne for non appearance

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Senate on Tuesday confirmed the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new Media, Mrs Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta State as the Chairman, board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Also confirmed by the Senate is Chief Samuel Ogbuku for the position of Managing Director for a term of two years, to complete the unexpired term of his predecessor un office.

The Upper Chamber has also confirmed Major- General Charles Airhiavbere, retd from Edo State, South -South for the position of Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, Ondo State, South West for the position of Executive Director, Projects.

The confirmation of the Chairman and other board members by the Senate was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs by the Acting Chairman, Senator Buius Amos, APC, Gombe South.

The Senate however stepped down the confirmation of former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Egberanwen Odubu, State Representative, Edo State, South and Engr. Anthony Okanne, Imo State, South East for non appearance for screening before the Committee.

Also confirmed were Dimgba Erugba (State Representative, Abia, South-East; Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills, State Representative, Akwa Ibom, South -South; Elder Dimaro Denyabofa, State Representative, Bayelsa State, South -South; Hon. Orok Duke, State Representative, Cross River, South-South; South-East and Hon. Gbenga Edema, State Representative, Ondo State, South – West.

Others were Elekwachi Dinkpa, State Representative, Rivers State, South-South; Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, ( Zonal Representative, Nasarawa State, North-Central; Alhaji Sule Iko Sadeeq Sani Sami (Zonal Representative, Kebbi State, North-West; and Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Zonal Representative, Adamawa State, North-East.

Recall that the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East had on Tuesday last week read the Executive Communication from President Buhari that the Upper Chamber do consider the request on the confirmation for the appointment as Chairman and Members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in accordance with the provisions of section 2( 2)( a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission( Establishment) Act, Cap N86 LFN.

Consequently, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North referred it the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, APC, Delta North led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to carry out an expeditious screening and report at today’s plenary.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on 25th November written the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of his Special Assistant on new Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

President Buhari who wrote the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that the Correspondent was in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act, Cap N 86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The letter was read by Lawan on the floor of the Senate during plenary.

Buhari’s letter had read thus, “Dear Distinguished Senate President, confirmation of appointments of Chairman and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act, Cap N86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby present the underlisted 15 names of nominees as Chairman and members of the NDDC for confirmation by the Senate.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

“While I hope the request would receive the usual expeditious consideration, and confirmation of the Senate, Please accept the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

According to Buhari in the letter, Chief Samuel Ogbuku would serve as the Managing Director for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office. Bayelsa State, South-South while Major General Charles Airhiavbere, retd is the Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, Executive Director Project, Ondo, South-West.

Other members of the NDDC board as forwarded to the Senate are Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as State Representative, Edo State, South -South



