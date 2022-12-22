Prince John Edema Okotie-Eboh , the scion of Nigerian first finance minister, has condemned the Federal Government of Nigeria for allowing the Senate to confirm Lauretta Onochie, as the Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and others, despite court Injunctions and wild protest from various Niger Delta groups.

Okotie-Eboh said it is sad that the Federal Government had allowed the Senate to go ahead to screen the nominees and went ahead to confirm their appointment.

Okotie-Eboh in a press statement made available to Journalists in Warri, said it was wrong for the upper chamber, despite protests from senators from the oil-producing communities, to also confirmed the appointments of the agency’s Managing Director, Executive Directors, and members of the commission’s board.

He said, it was pathetic that despite objections raised by Senators Seriake Dickson (PDP Bayelsa West) and Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP Ondo South) against Onochie and Charles Ogunmola, who was nominated as Executive Director Projects from Ondo State, were ignored by the Senate.

He lambasted the Federal Government for flagrantly and constantly disobeying court orders in Nigeria.

“It very sad that the Federal Government of Nigeria has ignored court Injunctions and allowed the Senate to confirm nominees for the Board of the NDDC.

“This show of shame has shown the level the country has degenerated to when a Federal Government who are supposed to show good examples, are the ones constantly disobeying court orders.

“We are afraid that our dear president is being misled by some selfish elements in furtherance of actions that encourage the breach of the constitution he swore an oath to protect and defend.

Some of those nominees confirmed are people with questionable character and who also did not have the integrity and reputation to represent the interests of the people in the commission.

“We all know that NDDC is rotational for oil and gas producing ethnic groups, which Itsekiri happens to be the highest oil producing ethnic nationality in Delta State and second highest in Nigeria.

“Since the year 2000 when NDDC Board was created, no Itsekiri has been considered to serve in the capacity of Chairman or MD of the Board, despite being the highest oil and gas producing ethnic group in Delta State,” Okotie-Eboh said.