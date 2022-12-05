By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, has advised Akwa Ibom students not to indulge in cultism and drug abuse.

Audu-Ohwavboua gave the advice weekend in Uyo at the one-day sensitisation campaign organised by the Commissíon for Secondary School students in the state tagged, “The Dangers of Drug Abuse and Cultism”.

Audu-Ohwavboua who was represented by the Director of Youths and Sports, NDDC, Mr. Offiong Ephraim, expressed concern that youths involvement in the two vices were destroying the promising future of the young generation.

He explained that he decided to revive the campaign against drug abuse and cultism among the youths to sustain the peace in the Niger Delta region.

His words: “We decided to embark on this campaign because this is the right time to catch the young ones and tell them why they should not indulge in drug abuse.

“The problems associated with drug abuse are so enormous to quantify. We all know that even in our society people are not sure of their safety because cult activities are everywhere.

“After this seminar, if anyone approaches you to join cultism or indulge in drug abuse you should be able to say ‘no’ because of the dangers that go with these vices.

“So many people have gone haywire even mad because of drug abuse and cultism will not allow you to concentrate on your studies because if you are a member of any cult group you may likely drop out of school”

The NDDC boss who shared 100 educational materials including tabs and bags to the students, urged them to be ambassadors and advocates of anti-cultism and drug abuse in their respective schools to help their colleagues shun such practices.

He also urged the students to help report anybody with drug-related problems to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) or the Narcotic Unit of the commission to help in rehabilitating the victim.

Speaking, on “Effects of drug abuse and cultism on the youths” the State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs. Obot Bassey, advised the students to avoid receiving gifts from strangers, noting that edible gifts might be soaked in drugs.

On his part, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, explained that drug abuse could lead an individual to commit heinous crimes punishable by law.

Responding, Israel Udoh of Government Technical College, Uyo thanked the NDDC boss for the programme and promised to be an agent of positive change in his school.